ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live Streaming, Pakistan vs South Africa: Where to Watch the Match

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 7, 2017, 10:01 AM IST
With a humiliating loss against India, Pakistan will be looking to keep its Champions Trophy campaign alive when it takes on the strong South Africa side in the second group game of on Wednesday.

After comprehensively beating Sri Lanka, South Africa can effectively assure itself a spot in the semifinals with a win against Pakistan.

The live action of the match will be shown of the Star Sports network from 6pm while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com

You can also check out Cricketnext's Champions Trophy 2017 LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed*, Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik

South Africa: AB de Villiers*, HM Amla, F Behardien, Q de Kock†, JP Duminy, F du Plessis, Imran Tahir, KA Maharaj, DA Miller, M Morkel, CH Morris, WD Parnell, AL Phehlukwayo, D Pretorius, K Rabada

First Published: June 7, 2017, 10:01 AM IST

