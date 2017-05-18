ICC Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik to Replace Injured Manish Pandey

Dinesh Karthik (47 off 25) continued his purple patch with the bat with a well paced 47 off 25 balls. (BCCI Photo)

Dinesh Karthik has been called in as replacement for injured Manish Pandey in India's Champions Trophy squad.

The tournament will start from June 1, with India starting its campaign on June 4 against arch-rival Pakistan.

Karthik played well in the IPL scoring 361 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.10. He was an integral part of the Gujarat Lions middle order.

He was also the best batsman in the last edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2016-17, scoring total of 607 runs from just 9 innings at with average of 86.71 and an impressive strike-rate of 102.01. It also included two centuries and four fifties as well. Karthik’s batting helped his domestic team Tamil Nadu clinched the title by beating Bengal by 37 runs in the final of the tournament.

NEWS ALERT: @DineshKarthik to replace injured Manish Pandey in the Indian team for Champions Trophy #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/puFZCx5QJN — BCCI (@BCCI) May 18, 2017

He was also a part of the Indian team that had lifted the Champions Trophy in England in 2013.

Karthik has represented Indian side across formats on many occasions. He has played 23 Tests, 71 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India. Out of which he has amassed 1,000 runs in Tests, 1,313 in ODIs and 100 in T20Is.

India will go into the tournament as defending champion, and this will also be Virat Kohli's first ICC tournament as captain after taking over the reigns from MS Dhoni.

India's group also includes Sri Lanka and South Africa, apart from Pakistan.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 9:45 PM IST