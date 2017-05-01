Image credit: ICC.

The United States Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's global governing body said on Monday.

The ICC Board said the ICC Full Council should "consider the expulsion" of USACA at its meeting in June, because the organisation has failed to co-operate with efforts to unify cricket in the United States.

USACA had already been temporarily suspended from ICC membership in 2015, the third time in the last 12 years.

"The decision to pass this resolution was not taken lightly by the ICC Board," ICC chief executive David Richardson said in a statement.

"Our focus throughout this two year process has been on the unification of the USA cricket community behind USACA to grow and develop the sport," he said.

"But it has become clear that this is just not possible and, having invested so much time and resources into helping USACA and with little in the way of cooperation from USACA, the ICC Board now felt that the only remaining option was for the ICC Full Council to consider expulsion of USACA as a member of the ICC.

"USACA's refusal to engage in the process, to meet a number of fundamental reinstatement conditions, to provide responses to further requests for information and its apparent failure to put the ICC Board-approved constitution before its members without legitimate excuse undermines the all-important objective of uniting the sport."

First Published: May 1, 2017, 9:13 PM IST