ICC Investigating Pitch Tampering Allegations Against Pune Curator

"We are investigating the allegations from Pune this morning, as with all international cricket, the ICC Anti- Corruption Unit has an ICC ACU Manager on the ground in India and we are in close contact with him," said an ICC official.
"We are now looking to establish the facts and will make no further comment whilst this is ongoing," the official added.
Salgaoncar was suspended by the Maharashtra Cricket Association after being caught in a sting operation, agreeing to tamper with the pitch on the approach of an undercover reporter, posing as a bookie.
With the tampering allegations surfacing against Salgaoncar hours before the game, there were doubts whether the second ODI in Pune will go ahead as planned.
However, the game began on time after ICC match referee Chris Broad inspected the pitch.
India won the game by six wickets to level the three- match series.
India vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2017International Cricket CouncilPandurang SalgaoncarPune Curatorpune odi
First Published: October 26, 2017, 8:44 AM IST