ICC ODI Rankings: South Africa Reclaim Top Spot, Imran Tahir Vaults to No.1

Imran Tahir (Getty Images)
Dubai: After completing a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka, South Africa's Imran Tahir vaulted to the No.1 spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) One-day International (ODI) rankings for bowlers while skipper Faf du Plessis also rose to a career-best No.4 position among the batsmen.
Kagiso Rabada, at No.7, is the only other Protea bowler in the top 10.
Meanwhile, du Plessis's 410 runs in his five innings against the Lankans helped him rise to a career-high No.4 in the batting rankings. His team-mates Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla are at No. 5 and 7.
David Warner of Australia leads the batting table, and is followed by South Africa's AB de Villiers and India's Virat Kohli.
Among the all-rounders, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is ranked No.1, followed by Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, South Africa reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI team rankings after humiliating Sri Lanka by 88 runs.