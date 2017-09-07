ICC Rechristens Virat Kohli 'Chase Master' After Scintillating Knock in Colombo

Taking to Twitter, ICC posted a sequence of pictures from the match which read: “Chase master Virat Kohli hits 82 to guide India to a 7 wicket T20I victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo! #SLvIND http://bit.ly/SLvInd9.”
Kohli smashed a scintillating 82 while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav put breaks on the opposition during the Sri Lankan innings as India crushed the hosts. With this win, the Men in Blue blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 on the tour — 3-0 in Tests, 5-0 in ODIs and 1-0 in T20I. No touring team has even dominated the any team in history of the game.
Chasing a challenging target of 171, India didn't have the best of starts as opener Rohit Sharma was sent packing by him Mumbai Indians teammate Lasith Malinga for just 9 runs.
KL Rahul then steadied the ship with skipper Virat Kohli and the duo hit few boundaries to put the pressure back on the hosts. But KL Rahul was then dismissed by Prasanna after Shanaka plucked a stunning diving catch while fielding at the covers.
But from there on, it became all about India as Kohli and Manish Pandey put on a solid partnership to take the game away from Sri Lanka. The duo kept hitting boundaries for fun but it was their running between the wickets that was just brilliant to watch.
Kohli notched up yet another half-century in the chase set multiple milestones in the process. Kohli surpassed Brendon McCullum to take the top spot in the list of most runs scored in T20Is in a chase.
While the India skipper also overtook the likes of Ahmed Shahzad and Martin Guptill to now become the third highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.
The 119-run partnership between Kohli and Pandey finally came to an end in the penultimate over, when Kohli was caught out in the deep off the bowling of Udana for 82. But he had done his job by then as Manish Pandey hit the winning runs and also completed his maiden fifty in the process, with four balls to go.
India also matched its own feat of chasing down the highest score at this venue. India chased down 174/7 against Sri Lanka at this same venue in 2009 as well.
