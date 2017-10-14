Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: October 14, 2017, 6:51 PM IST
ICC Test Championship Will Not Undermine Ashes, Says Sutherland

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The ICC is set to introduce the World Test Championship, to probably give a twist to the existing Test structure. But there are a few who believe that the championship could undermine marquee series' like the Ashes. But Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, thinks otherwise.

Sutherland said after an ICC meeting,“I can’t think of any way this denigrates or undermines the Ashes. It’s all positive. The Ashes will continue to be the biggest Test event that we play, but these matches will have even greater meaning than they do currently, if that’s possible.

“It will be highly anticipated as an event but the prestige of winning that championship will be very significant.”

Regarding the prize money related to the tournament, Sutherland said,"“That detail is yet to be worked through, but absolutely there will be significant rewards associated with being a champion team and I think that’s only appropriate. There are already significant rewards for teams to win ICC events and it’s only appropriate that, these being an extension of those ICC events, that there is similar sorts of prize money available.

“Bar none, every (ICC member team) likes the idea of hosting a Test championship (final) but whether that works logistically or not is another matter,” he concluded.
First Published: October 14, 2017, 6:50 PM IST

