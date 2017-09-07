ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli & Co Retain Top Spot, Australia Slip

Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: September 7, 2017, 5:42 PM IST
Virat Kohli walks off the field along with his teammates after India beat Sri Lanka in the third Test (AP Photo)

Dubai: India continued to be at the top in the ICC Test rankings but Australia slipped one rung to fifth in the latest list after drawing the away series against Bangladesh on Thursday.

India, who whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recent away series, have 125 points.

Australia are now on 97 points, the same as New Zealand, but are behind on decimal points.

Australia drew the two-Test series against Bangladesh 1- 1. Steve Smith's men had started the series in fourth position at 100 points.

Australia had to win the series 1-0 or better to remain in fourth position on the points table. South Africa are placed second at 110 points while England are third with 105 points.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have gained five points from the series to reach an aggregate of 74 points, though they remain ninth, only ahead of Zimbabwe.
First Published: September 7, 2017, 5:40 PM IST

