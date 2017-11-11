Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

ICC Tweets Full Names of Lankan Cricketers After Increased Character Limit

Cricketnext | Updated: November 11, 2017, 9:24 AM IST
ICC Tweets Full Names of Lankan Cricketers After Increased Character Limit

File photo of Rangana Herath. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Not many would be aware that Twitter has now doubled it's 140 character limit to 280. As Twitterati went berserk with the increased word-limit, there were a few who couldn't contain their excitement with the newly introduced feature.

ICC (International Cricket Council) joined the fun, and published a rather long tweet, that featured the full-names of some of the Sri Lankan cricketers. ICC tweeted full names of former pacer Chaminda Vaas, Kumar Dharmasena, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and spin wizard Rangana Herath.

The tweet read, "Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names! 🇱🇰

Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas
Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena
Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella
Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath."




The Sri Lankan team is currently in India, and will fare in a warm-up game against the BPXI, at Kolkata's Jadavpur University Campus Grounds. After that the Lankans will play a three match test series beginning November 16.
Chaminda VaasKumar Dharmasenaniroshan dickwellaOff The Fieldrangana herathsri lanka
First Published: November 11, 2017, 9:24 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking