ICC Would Want India To Play Champions Trophy: AB De Villiers

File image of AB De Villiers (L) and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Amidst the increasing anxiety over India's participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England, South African skipper AB De Villiers has said that the ICC would definitely want the defending champions to play in the tournament.

With the ICC clipping BCCI’s financial wings in its new financial model for the next eight years, the Indian board is contemplating pulling out of the Champions Trophy and the future ICC tournaments unless the ICC agrees to pay them USD 450 million.

De Villiers has now voiced his opinion on the issue and he hopes to see India defend their title in England come June 1.

"The ICC would want India to play the Champions Trophy. India won it last time in England and they will be ready for a strong campaign around this year as well," De Villiers told NDTV.

Earlier, speaking to Cricketnext, a senior BCCI official who was present in Dubai during the meeting said that the board has no option but to pull out of ICC events because the current revenue promised to BCCI — $293m — is just not acceptable and agreeing to that would set a wrong precedent for the future.

“We realise that pulling out of the Champions Trophy would also mean pulling out of the future ICC events, including the World Cup as per the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). But we have our back against the wall and there is no option left with us because to come down from $571m to $293m is just not possible.

For the record, BCCI's earlier share of $571 million was curtailed to $293 million with Australia not losing out on anything and England's loss being minimal.

Cricket Australia was earlier getting $131.25 million and the new model gives them an additional $0.75 million. England are losing out on $40 million in the new deal while all other Test playing nations stand to gain significantly.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 11:11 AM IST