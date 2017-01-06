If Dhoni Believes Kohli is Ready, We Must Accept It: Kapil Dev

File photo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (Getty Images)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to step down as India's limited overs captain came as a surprise for cricket fans in India. CNN-News18's cricket editor Sanjeeb Mukherjea spoke to former India captain Kapil Dev about MS Dhoni's surprise decision. Here is a transcript of the interview.
Q) Kapil Paaji Good evening, welcome back, your first reaction MS Dhoni stepping down as ODI and T20 captain, are you suprised?
KD: Happy new year to everyone. I just want to say that MS Dhoni has given some fantastic service to the country, and if he has made the call, then I respect his call and his way of thinking. He did it with Test matches also, one day he announced his retirement and said the team is ready without me. I think it is a good call. Very few have cricketers have done what Dhoni has done.
Q) Tell us one thing, Dhoni's fans believe he could have continued a little longer, but on the other hand, a school of thought says that since he has got rid of his responsibilities, this gives him more freedom?
KD: I think no one can answer this better than Dhoni himself. In my opinion, he could have played another 20 or 30 Test matches more, very few cricketers in India have done what he has done. I think he has his own thinking. If he thinks Virat Kohli is ready we have to respect that. It is like Gavaskar, when he let the younger players open the innings. I think it is a good move and it is a positive move from him.
Q) Everybody has certain attributes to highlight about MS Dhoni, what is your assesment of MS Dhoni the player and the captain?
KD: I think fabulous. No one has done better. The way he came out and handled himself and the team. He had very big cricketers to deal with as a captain. but he was calm and I think it is his mentality and he served the country very well. I don't have any doubt that whatever step he takes will be good for cricket.
Q) Talking about the end of an era, You and Gavaskar, Miandad and Imran play under each other, how do you think Dhoni playing under Kohli will pan out?
KD: I think when you play for the country, thats the biggest thing. If he wants to play for the country he will do so aptly, he has achieved everything for the country. He is a player who likes to serve the team over thinking of himself. He is someone who seems like he wants to enjoy his cricket. That is what it looks like from the outside. Only he knows whats in his mind, and I fully respect his decision.
Q) Kapil what do you think is MS Dhoni's biggest contribution to Indian cricket?
KD: He knows how to win matches, anybody who has his numbers and can still win the matches just on his own steam, I think that is the contribution no one can forget. He won more matches as a batsman at 5 or 6 than anyone in the world. He made the team a winning team.