If I Bowl Half of What Shane Warne Bowled, My Life Will be Successful: Kuldeep Yadav

However, the Chinaman is not letting his meteoric rise get to his head and also has played down comparisons with wrist-spinning great Share Warne. Speaking to the media ahead of the second T20I in Guwahati, Kuldeep lavished praise on the Australian legend and said that he looked up to Warne since his childhood.
"I have followed Warne since my childhood. If I become 50 percent of what he has been then my life will be successful. His wrist-work, flight and deceit is important," Yadav said.
Earlier, Warne gave the young spinner the greatest compliment that he must have received till date by saying that Kuldeep can go onto become the best spinner in the world. Warne's Twitter post read: "If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly."
To this, Kuldeep, like a eager student replied: "Will keep it in mind, thanks @ShaneWarne 🙌🏻 see you soon !"
Kuldeep produced a match-winning performance in the first T20I against Australia as well, where he end the innings with figures of 2/16 in four overs. Kuldeep was also awarded with the man of the match for his great show.
First Published: October 9, 2017, 3:52 PM IST