Champions Trophy 2017: Imran Khan Blasts Pakistan Cricket After Poor Show Against India

Lahore: Pakistan's humiliating defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in their campaign opener in the Champions Trophy has cast a pall of gloom over the cricketing fraternity of the country with several former stars vocal in their criticism of the performance.

Defending champions India put up an all-round show to drub Pakistan by 124 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (DL) method in a rain-marred Group B encounter of the Champions Trophy in Birmingham on Sunday.

The abject surrender by the national team prompted former captain Imran Khan to lash out at the lack of fighting spirit displayed by the Pakistanis.

"As a sportsman I know winning & losing are part of the game, but it's painful to watch Pak being thrashed by India without putting up a fight," the legendary fast bowler wrote on his Twitter account.

Imran, who had led Pakistan to the World Cup title in 1992, asserted that the entire cricket structure in the country needs to be revamped in order to ensure that Pakistan again produces formidable teams as in the past.

"Unless Pak cricket structure is totally revamped/reformed, despite an abundance of talent the gap between Pak & India will keep increasing," he tweeted.

"Pak cricket cannot be fixed if the Chairman of the PCB is not appointed on professional merit.

"Election-fixers & others who are rewarded merely for loyalty to the Sharifs will never reform Pak cricket," Imran added.

"And we will keep facing disappointment by defeats such as the one today."

(With Inputs from IANS)

First Published: June 6, 2017, 9:54 AM IST