Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Imran Tahir Gives Pakistan’s Shadab Khan Bowling Tips

Cricketnext | Updated: September 16, 2017, 2:07 PM IST
Imran Tahir Gives Pakistan’s Shadab Khan Bowling Tips

Imran Tahir. (Getty Images)

The spirit of cricket was at the forefront when the World XI helped bring international cricket back to Pakistan by touring them for a three-match Twenty20 series.

Most of the world stars made it clear that the tour of Pakistan was not just about playing a series but way bigger than that. The curtains drew on the tournament on Friday evening as Pakistan beat World XI to clinch the series 2-1.

Keeping that spirit and camaraderie going on even after the final T20 match was ace South African spinner Imran Tahir, as he was seen giving the young Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan a few tips.

Tahir, who has terrorized a lot of batsmen over the years, was seen giving Shadab tips on how to go about bowling a particular delivery, and as expected the youngster was listening with rapt attention.

Sami Ul Hasan, ICC's Head of Media and Communications, posted a video on Twitter with a caption: "Imran Tahir sharing knowledge and experience with Shadab Khan."




This was a gesture that was perfectly in tune with the recently completed series between Pakistan and the World XI, and Twitter applauded Tahir for being a good role model.















Imran Tahirpakistan cricketpakistan vs world xiShadab Khan
First Published: September 16, 2017, 2:02 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking