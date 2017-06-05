Increasing Gap Between India-Pak Cricket Teams Pains Imran Khan

Imran Khan. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Cricket team captain Imran Khan on Sunday poured scorn on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying that "unless Pakistan cricket structure was totally revamped/reformed, the gap between Pakistan and India will keep increasing".

Imran Khan, Founder-Chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, sought to utilise India's thumping victory against Pakistan to score a few runs against his political rivals.

In a series of tweets, aimed not only at the board but also Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan said: "Election-fixers and others who are rewarded merely for loyalty to the Sharifs will never reform Pakistan cricket."

Taking potshots at PCB chief Shahryar Khan, the former captain said: "Pakistan cricket cannot be fixed if the Chairman of the PCB is not appointed on professional merit."

The 1992-World Cup winner said that he knew winning and losing were part of the game, but expressed "pain" over the defeat. "It's painful to watch Pakistan being thrashed by India without putting up a fight."

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs via the Duckworth Lewis method at Edgbaston in a Champions Trophy encounter on Sunday.

The defending champions outperformed Pakistan in all departments and looked like they had come out to make a huge statement.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 7:10 PM IST