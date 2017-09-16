India vs Australia 2017: 15 Reasons to Watch the 1st ODI

The Indo-Australia rivalry over the years have been more traditional with the intensity right up there as lot is always at stake. Not to forget the passion and frayed tempers, a testimony to that was the Test series that India won 2-1, earlier this year.
Here is a lowdown on the key numbers about ODI cricket in Chennai, the India – Australia rivalry and individual records ahead on either side.
1987: India last played an ODI against Australia at Chennai during the 1987 World Cup. India lost this match by 1 run, which coincidentally saw the debuts of Tom Moody and NS Sidhu.
33.33%: India’s win rate against Australia, their lowest against any ODI opponent.
4: India have won 4 of their last 5 ODIs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
70.00%: The team that has batted first has won 70% of the last 10 ODIs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
261: Average first innings score at this stadium, extrapolated over the last 10 ODIs here.
1017: ODI runs in 2017 for Virat Kohli. He’s the first to reach this landmark and is currently 203 runs ahead of the next highest Faf du Plessis.
446: David Warner has scored the most ODI runs for Australia in 2017.
2: Indian pacer Umesh Yadav needs only 2 more wickets to reach the landmark of 100 ODI wickets.
4: Four Indians have scored more than 1000 runs against Australia in ODI. Three are playing this series: Rohit Sharma (1297 runs), MS Dhoni (1255 runs) and Virat Kohli (1002 runs).
491: Runs scored by Rohit Sharma the last time Australia toured, the most by a batsman in a bilateral ODI series.
478: Runs by Australian skipper, George Bailey, against India the last time they toured. This is the most by a captain in any bilateral ODI series.
9: Since January 1st 2016, Australian batsman David Warner has scored 9 centuries at a conversion rate of 69.23%.
0: David Warner has never played an ODI in India. This will be the 10th country where he will play an ODI in.
2,380: Number of days since Steven Smith last batted in an ODI in India. The match in question was an innings of 17* against Kenya at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.
138.42: Hardik Pandya’s ODI strike rate in 2017 is the best by any batsman this year (minimum 200 ODI runs)
First Published: September 16, 2017, 3:25 PM IST