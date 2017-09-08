Independence Cup 2017: World XI, Pakistan Begin Preparations

The ICC World XI led by South African star player Faf du Plessis will be arriving in Lahore on September 11, 2017. While on the other hand, the Pakistan team have also begun preparations for the historic tour at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
"It is a great occasion for the home fans. We have taken baby steps with this first initiative and we know that giant steps for international cricket in Pakistan will obviously follow after this historic ICC World XI visit. I would specially like to thank the ICC World XI players who have agreed for this tour. We are a very strong cricket fraternity and I am really happy that the game has won again," former Pakistan cricketer Rameez Raza said.
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik also supported the tournament and said, "It is a great gesture. I am grateful to the World XI team who are helping bring back international cricket to the country."
The World XI will be led by South African T20 skipper Faf Du Plessis, and also include his compatriots Hashim Amla, David Miller and Imran Tahir.
Samuel Badree and Darren Sammy from West Indies, George Bailey, Ben Cutting and Tim Paine from Australia will be some of the other leading players who will be part of the squad.
Paul Collingwood, Tamim Iqbal, Grant Elliott and Thisara Perera will be the other members who will be part of the squad. The team will be coached by former Zimbabwe star Andy Flower.
Schedule:
Match 1: Tuesday, September 12, 7:30PM IST
Match 2: Wednesday, September 13, 7:30 PM IST
Match 3: Friday, September 15, 7:30 PM IST
The series will be broadcast live and exclusive on DSPORT.
First Published: September 8, 2017, 5:06 PM IST