India A Dismiss New Zealand A For 211 on Day 1

India A were 33 for 1 at stumps. Although it's a day match as the stadium doesn't have floodlights, pink ball is being used on an experimental basis.
Opting to bat, New Zealand did a shade better than the first 'Test' where they failed to cross the 150 in both innings.
The only significant partnership was the fourth wicket- stand of 82 runs between former KKR left-hander Colin Munro (65) and opener Jeet Raval (48). In the lower order, keeper-batsman Tim Seifert (44 no) showed some stomach for fight with as many as six batsmen unable to reach double figures.
Pacer Shardul Thakur (3/34) blew away the top-order while leg-spinner Karn Sharma (3/49 in 16.5 overs) and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (2/41 in 15 overs) ran through the middle and lower order.
Veteran keeper Parthiv Patel was summoned to play this game after Rishabh Pant was laid low with fever. Pant has been pulled out from the game on a precautionary basis as he is likely to get selected for the three-match T20 series.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand 1st Innings: 211 (Colin Munro 65, Jeet Raval 48, Tim Seifert 44, Shardul Thakur 3/34, Karn Sharma 3/49, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/41).
India: 1st Innings 33/1 (Shreyas Iyer 18 batting, Priyank Panchal 14 batting).
First Published: September 30, 2017, 6:08 PM IST