    India A vs England Live Updates: 1st Tour Match at Brabourne Stadium

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext January 10, 2017 17:07 PM IST
    • Jan 10, 2017

      17:07(IST)

      Single off the last ball

      India A end their innings at 304/4

      Dhoni unbeaten on 68

    • 17:04(IST)

      16 off first 4 balls and then another 6

      So the chart reads 6, 4, 4, 2, 6

      Dhoni on fire

    • 17:03(IST)

      Another boundary

      6, 4, 4

      That's Vintage Dhoni in the last over

    • 17:01(IST)

      50 for Dhoni

      Heaves Woakes into the square-leg fence for a six

      India A's score reads 287/4

    • 17:00(IST)

      One more over to go

      India A's score reads 281/4

      Dhoni batting on 45

    • 16:58(IST)

      Dhoni at his best

      Short outside off and Dhoni smashes it down mid-off off the backfoot

      India A's score reads 278/4

    • 16:55(IST)

      Bludgeoned

      In the arc and Dhoni smashes it to the long-off boundary

      India A's score reads 273/4

    • 16:51(IST)

      Up and over from Dhoni

      Hits ball over gully for a boundary

      India A's score reads 264/4

    • 16:49(IST)

      Fans breaches security to touch Dhoni's feet

      Skipper taken aback but stays cool

      Security officials catch hold of fan and march him out

    • 16:47(IST)

      Last 4 overs to go

      India A's score reads 258/4

      Dhoni batting on 25

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (AP Photo)

    For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

    TOSS: England opted to field against India A.

    Playing XIs:

    India A: Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Mandeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra

    England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball