India A vs England Live Updates: 1st Tour Match at Brabourne Stadium

17:07(IST)
Single off the last ball
India A end their innings at 304/4
Dhoni unbeaten on 68
17:04(IST)
16 off first 4 balls and then another 6
So the chart reads 6, 4, 4, 2, 6
Dhoni on fire
17:03(IST)
Another boundary
6, 4, 4
That's Vintage Dhoni in the last over
17:01(IST)
50 for Dhoni
Heaves Woakes into the square-leg fence for a six
India A's score reads 287/4
17:00(IST)
One more over to go
India A's score reads 281/4
Dhoni batting on 45
16:58(IST)
Dhoni at his best
Short outside off and Dhoni smashes it down mid-off off the backfoot
India A's score reads 278/4
16:55(IST)
Bludgeoned
In the arc and Dhoni smashes it to the long-off boundary
India A's score reads 273/4
16:51(IST)
Up and over from Dhoni
Hits ball over gully for a boundary
India A's score reads 264/4
16:49(IST)
Fans breaches security to touch Dhoni's feet
Skipper taken aback but stays cool
Security officials catch hold of fan and march him out
16:47(IST)
Last 4 overs to go
India A's score reads 258/4
Dhoni batting on 25
Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (AP Photo)
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
TOSS: England opted to field against India A.
Playing XIs:
India A: Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Mandeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball