Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India Announce SA ODI Squad, Jadhav, Shardul Return; Umesh Misses Out

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 23, 2017, 8:30 PM IST
India Announce SA ODI Squad, Jadhav, Shardul Return; Umesh Misses Out

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

India announced their ODI Squad for the South Africa tour on Saturday.

MSK Prasad led selectors committee named a 17-man squad, with 4 fast bowlers and 2 spinners. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were the all-rounders named in the team.

Surprisingly, Shardul Thakur earned a call-up despite not being included for the Sri Lanka series.

Veterans Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh continued to be ignored despite clearing yo-yo tests and overcoming fitness issues.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja too were ignored, as Kuldeep and Chahal were rewarded for their impressive ODI form.

After the completion of the three Test series in South Africa, India will play ODIs at Kingsmead, Durban (Feb.1,day/night), at SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb.4), at Newlands, Cape Town (Feb.7, day/night), at New Wanderers, Johannesburg (Feb.10. day/night), at St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (Feb.13, day/night) and at SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb.16, day/night).

India Squad for SA ODIs: Kohli (c), Rohit, Dhawan, Rahane, Shreyas, Pandey, Kedar, Karthik, Dhoni (wk), Hardik, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Shami, Shardul


More to follow

india odi squadindia vs south africa 2018India-South AfricaSouth Africa vs India 2018
First Published: December 23, 2017, 8:23 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking