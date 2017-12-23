India Announce SA ODI Squad, Jadhav, Shardul Return; Umesh Misses Out

MSK Prasad led selectors committee named a 17-man squad, with 4 fast bowlers and 2 spinners. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were the all-rounders named in the team.
Surprisingly, Shardul Thakur earned a call-up despite not being included for the Sri Lanka series.
Veterans Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh continued to be ignored despite clearing yo-yo tests and overcoming fitness issues.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja too were ignored, as Kuldeep and Chahal were rewarded for their impressive ODI form.
After the completion of the three Test series in South Africa, India will play ODIs at Kingsmead, Durban (Feb.1,day/night), at SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb.4), at Newlands, Cape Town (Feb.7, day/night), at New Wanderers, Johannesburg (Feb.10. day/night), at St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (Feb.13, day/night) and at SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb.16, day/night).
India Squad for SA ODIs: Kohli (c), Rohit, Dhawan, Rahane, Shreyas, Pandey, Kedar, Karthik, Dhoni (wk), Hardik, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Shami, Shardul
More to follow
First Published: December 23, 2017, 8:23 PM IST