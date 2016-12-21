India Keen to Shed 'Poor Travellers' Tag in 2017: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming a career-best 7/48. (Image credit: Reuters)
Bengaluru: Signing off on a positive note, in what has been an exceptional year for the Indian cricket team, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has promised that they will try to shed the "poor travellers" tag in 2017.
"Me and my team want to promise our fans around the world that India will put up a good show overseas in 2017. We are keen shed the poor travellers tag," Jadeja told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.
India have won eight Tests out of 11 played this year, thereby equaling their previous record of most wins in a calendar year -- eight wins, three losses and three draws out of 14 played in 2010.
"Nowadays, the boys are very fit and spend a lot of time in gym and that is the reason why we are able to give our best on the field," he said.
Jadeja said he hopes to sign many more endorsement deals in the future and that is only possible if he keeps on producing consistent performances.
"My main focus is to play good cricket and if I do that I know many more brands will approach me in future," he signed off.