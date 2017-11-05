Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 5, 2017, 4:31 PM IST
India Need to Find Alternative to MS Dhoni in T20Is, Feels Ajit Agarkar

File image of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. (Getty Image)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar has said that India should look past Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the shortest format of the game, after the 'Men in Blue' suffered a crushing 40 runs defeat in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

MS Dhoni joined skipper Virat Kohli in the middle, after India were down to 67/4 in 9.1 overs, in their chase of 197 runs. But as Kohli batted well on one end and kept hitting boundaries to keep the hosts in the match, Dhoni found it difficult early on in his innings to get going and that pushed the required rate up for the hosts.

Till the 15th over of the Indian innings, Dhoni's scoring rate was less than 100 (16 off 18 balls) and that just left too much for India to do in the last few overs of the game and home side ended up to be on the losing side.

This prompted Agarkar to say that the Indian team management must now look at different alternatives for Dhoni, as far as the shortest format of the game is concerned.

"If he (Dhoni) started to hit the ball from the word go, then India were in with a chance. But that has been his problem for a while now and not just in this match. Over the last few games, we have seen that he takes a little bit of time but in T20 cricket, there is hardly any time. I heard people say that he should bat at different number, but he came into bat in the 10th over in this match. How many time you get to bat 10 overs in T20 cricket and in my opinion, there was enough time." Agarkar told Cricinfo.

"I think India must now look at other options, at least in T20Is. In one-day cricket, they seem be happy with the role that he is playing. When you were the captain of the side, it was different. But just as a batsman, will India miss him, I don't think so. In T20 cricket, it is lot easier to make that transition as there is lot of experience in that team apart from MS Dhoni now," he added.

The series is locked at 1-1 after India won the first match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium and the decider will now be played in Thiruvananthapuram on November 7.
First Published: November 5, 2017, 4:31 PM IST

