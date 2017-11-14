India Ousted From U-19 Asia Cup After Bangladesh Thrashing

The Bangladeshi boys chased down the target of 188 runs with eight wickets and four overs to spare. India's loss also meant that now Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will clash in the semifinals.
In a rain-affected match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The match was reduced to 32-overs-a-side game. Indians started badly and were reduced to 85/4 at the halfway mark.
U-19 team's mainstay Prithvi Shaw was missing in action, and whose effects saw in the batting performance.
Bangladesh openers Pinak Ghosh and Mohammad Naim Sheikh sealed the match with their opening partnership of 82 runs. Before the start of the tournament, India coach Rahul Dravid had said that results are not his focus with the team. Rather he was looking at developing the skills of the players.
First Published: November 14, 2017, 6:44 PM IST