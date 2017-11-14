Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India Ousted From U-19 Asia Cup After Bangladesh Thrashing

Cricketnext | Updated: November 14, 2017, 6:44 PM IST
A file photo of India U-19 team. (Twitter/ U19IndianCricketTeam)

New Delhi: India U-19 cricket team was handed a big blow by their Bangladeshi counterparts, as India faced their second successive defeat, to bow out of the U-19 Asia Cup. The defending champions had suffered a shock defeat against Nepal on Sunday.

The Bangladeshi boys chased down the target of 188 runs with eight wickets and four overs to spare. India's loss also meant that now Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will clash in the semifinals.

In a rain-affected match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The match was reduced to 32-overs-a-side game. Indians started badly and were reduced to 85/4 at the halfway mark.
U-19 team's mainstay Prithvi Shaw was missing in action, and whose effects saw in the batting performance.

Bangladesh openers Pinak Ghosh and Mohammad Naim Sheikh sealed the match with their opening partnership of 82 runs. Before the start of the tournament, India coach Rahul Dravid had said that results are not his focus with the team. Rather he was looking at developing the skills of the players.
