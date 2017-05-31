India-Pakistan: 5 Most Memorable Sledging Incidents

(Getty Images)

New Delhi: India-Pakistan matches have always been high voltage clashes, with tempers from both sides sometimes boiling over. Here we take a look at 5 instances when Indian and Pakistani players had a go at each other.

Javed Miandad-Kiran More: Javed Miandad was always known as fiery character who couldnt be kept quiet. He was also a key player in the Pakistan team of the 90s, and especially against India, he used to up his game a notch. During the 1992 World Cup, when India were taking on Pakistan in another high-voltage clash, Miandad got especially frustrated with Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More.

It all started when More appealed for a caught behind, on a ball bowled down the leg side. The ball was clearly away from the bat. Miandad spoke to More, and even complained to the umpire of the excessive chatter coming from behind the stumps. Then, on the next delivery, More whipped the bails when Miandad was way inside the crease. More again appealed loudly. This time Miandad had enough, and he vent out his frustration by imitating the excited keeper - jumping on the spot with a bat in hand.

Venkatesh Prasad-Aamir Sohail: Venkatesh Prasad was not exactly known as the most aggresive cricketer on the field. But an India-Pakistan contest got even to one of the most calmest pace bowler in the Indian team.

The occassion was the 1996 World Cup, and India had set Pakistan a target of 288 thanks to a special innings from Ajay Jadeja. However, Pakistan openers had a good start with Aamir Sohail and Saeed Anwar smashing the Indian bowling all over the ground. After hitting Prasad for a few boundaries, Sohail acted a bit cocky, pointing to Prasad where he will hit the next ball. Prasad, however, broke Sohail's stumps on the next ball and gave him a sending off to the dressing room.

This wicket proved to be the turning point, as India then went on to easily win the game.

Kamran Akmal-Gautam Gambhir: Gautam Gambhir is known to play his cricket with passion. India-Pakistan games are often high on passion and intensity. The occassion was the 2010 Asia Cup semifinal, and another high voltage India Pakistan clash was on the cards. Akmal made a loud appeal for caught behind which Gambhir didnt like, and the two players had a go at each other.

Then, drinks break was announced, and both the players again came face-to-face, forcing umpire Billy Bowden and Indian captain at the time, MS Dhoni to intervene and separate the two players. At one point it did seem as if both players will start exchanging blows, luckily, common sense prevailed.

Shahid Afridi-Gautam Gambhir: This is probably the most known clash between India-Pakistan players with Afridi even recently commenting on the issue and saying, “We are unlikely to be found together at a coffee shop anytime soon. We had a heated exchange on the field some years ago and it made headlines all over the world. While I have moved on in life as I feel these things are part and parcel of the game, Gautam for some reason can’t get over it. Good luck to him!”

It was right after the T20 World Cup, a verbal spat broke out between Gambhir and Afridi, and it seemed things were under control. However, while going for a srun, Gambhir collided with Afridi, and accused him of coming in his way. Both players exchanged words and an umpire had to intervene to stop the tussle.

Harbhajan Singh-Shoaib Akhtar: This was the same game in which Gambhir and Akmal clashed, the match was at knife's edge when Harbhajan came into bat. Shoaib Akhtar was bowling the seocnd last over, and had bowled a couple of dot balls, and he decided to have a go at Harbhajan.

Mohammed Aamir was to bowl the final over, and Suresh Raina was dismissed and it looked Pakistan had won the match, however, Harbhajan surprised everyone by smashing a huge six off Aamir to win the game for India, and he decided to have a go at Akhtar.

Fans will hope the encounter on Sunday will be bereft of such incidents.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 10:18 AM IST