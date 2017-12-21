India Record Biggest Ever T20I Win in Cuttack as Sri Lanka Slump to Worst Defeat

This majestic victory over the Islanders is now team India's biggest win in the shortest format of the game — in terms of runs. While as for the Lankans, this was their heaviest loss.
Biggest Margin of Victory for India in T20Is
93 Runs - Sri Lanka, 20th December 2017, Cuttack
90 Runs - England, 23rd September 2012, Colombo
75 Runs - England, 1st February 2017, Bengaluru
73 Runs - Australia, 30th March 2014, Dhaka
69 Runs - Sri Lanka, 12th February 2016, Ranchi
Biggest Margin of Defeat for Sri Lanka in T20Is
93 Runs - India, 20th December 2017, Cuttack
85 Runs - Australia, 6th September 2016, Pallekele
81 Runs - Australia, 9th May 2010, Bridgetown
69 Runs - India, 12th February 2016, Ranchi
52 Runs - Pakistan, 12th August 2009, Colombo
The hosts are now 1-0 up in the three-match series, courtesy of Chahal who ended the match with figures of 4/23 that helped to break the backbone of Sri Lankan batting as he accounted for Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne and Dasun Shanaka.
He was aided by his able partner Kuldeep Yadav, who ended with figures of 2/18, as the visitors were never allowed to settle in the chase of 181. Only Tharanga and Kusal Perera showed some resistance, scoring 23 and 19 respectively.
Earlier, after being put into bat by Thisara Perera, India got off to a steady start as KL Rahul - who had replaced Shikhar Dhawan - and Rohit Sharma stitched together a 38-run partnership. However, Lanka struck just when it seemed Rohit would start going. The Indian skipper mistimed one off Mathews and Chameera completed a simple catch at mid-on.
In form Shreyas Iyer joined Rahul in the middle but struggled to get going. However, Rahul found his timing and did most of the damage as the two put 63 runs together for the second-wicket.
MS Dhoni, whose spot in the T20 team has been up for debate in recent times, walked in to bat at no.4 and scored a crucial unbeaten 39 off 22 balls. He got some time to get going as he was on 11 off 10 balls before accelerating towards the end of the innings, including a maximum off the last ball.
He was well supported by Manish Pandey, who scored 32 off 18 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes. The two got 60 runs off the last four overs to help India reach 180/3 which was above par on the wicket.
chahalCuttack T20Iind vs sl 2017India vs Sri Lanka 2017kl rahulKuldeep YadavMS Dhonirohit sharmayuzvendra chahal
First Published: December 21, 2017, 12:41 PM IST