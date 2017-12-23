India Record Third Biggest T20I Win as SL Slump to Yet Another Defeat in Indore

This majestic victory over the Islanders is now team India's third biggest win in the shortest format of the game — in terms of runs. While as for the Lankans, this loss ranks at number two in the list of heaviest defeats.
Biggest Margin of Victory for India in T20Is
93 Runs - Sri Lanka, 20th December 2017, Cuttack
90 Runs - England, 23rd September 2012, Colombo
88 Runs - Sri Lanka, 22nd December 2017, Indore
75 Runs - England, 1st February 2017, Bengaluru
73 Runs - Australia, 30th March 2014, Dhaka
69 Runs - Sri Lanka, 12th February 2016, Ranchi
Biggest Margin of Defeat for Sri Lanka in T20Is
93 Runs - India, 20th December 2017, Cuttack
88 Runs - India, 22nd December 2017, Indore
85 Runs - Australia, 6th September 2016, Pallekele
81 Runs - Australia, 9th May 2010, Bridgetown
69 Runs - India, 12th February 2016, Ranchi
52 Runs - Pakistan, 12th August 2009, Colombo
Earlier, in the first T20I in Cuttack, India had recorded their biggest ever T20I win as they thumped the visitors by a massive margin of 93 runs. This particular loss was Sri Lanka's heaviest ever in this format and now, their second worst defeat has also come against the same opposition, that too in the same series.
India have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series and majority of the plaudits will go to the star opener Rohit Sharma. The 'Hitman' tore into the bowling attack and picked up boundaries in all parts of the ground and in the process, the Mumbaikar also equalled the record for the fastest ton in this format of the game. The record was earlier held by David Miller.
This was Rohit's second T20I ton, that makes him only the first Indian to score more than one hundred in the shortest format of the game.
