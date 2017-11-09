India Skipper Virat Kohli Warms Up to Play With His Crew

Hey Guys, Loved going through your videos. Thanks for sending in your entries. Here's introducing my #One8Crew Let's go boys and girls! #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/UnBYgcruHh

Really overwhelmed to see all the love and the wishes.

Also the perfect day to announce this. Play up to show up and grab a spot in my #One8Crew. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/QJP3BiW6UQ