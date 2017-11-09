Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India Skipper Virat Kohli Warms Up to Play With His Crew

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 9, 2017, 9:08 AM IST
India Skipper Virat Kohli Warms Up to Play With His Crew

Virat Kohli. (Image: Yogen Shah)

New Delhi: Even as the Indian players enjoy a small break ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series, India skipper Virat Kohli is busy getting ready to play with his crew. Having urged youngsters to go out and play with their near and dear ones, Kohli on Thursday posted a story on social photo site Instagram as he got ready to play with the crew.

IMG_0794

In fact, on Wednesday the India skipper introduced his fans to his crew on Twitter. The post read: “Hey Guys, Loved going through your videos. Thanks for sending in your entries. Here's introducing my #One8Crew
Let's go boys and girls! #StayTuned”




And on his birthday, Kohli announced the start of a new initiative through which he would connect with his fans for real and be a part of their team in playing an outdoor sport.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted a video which read: “Really overwhelmed to see all the love and the wishes.

Also the perfect day to announce this. Play up to show up and grab a spot in my #One8Crew. ✌️”



India might have lost the second T20I against New Zealand, but the boys had reasons to celebrate post the game as it was none other than skipper Virat Kohli’s birthday eve. Kohli turned 29 on Sunday and the boys took the opportunity to celebrate their captain’s birthday in style on Saturday post the game.

Kohli first cut the birthday cake before being smeared with it. The joy on everyone’s face was visible as they celebrated the run-machine’s birthday. BCCI took to Twitter to post photos from the fun session and it read: “#HappybirthdayVirat.”




Kohli being the sport he is, thanked all the teammates and the fans for their non-stop show of love with a tweet which read: “Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes. God Bless you all. .”
KohliOff The Fieldone8crewvirat kohli
First Published: November 9, 2017, 9:08 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking