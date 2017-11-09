India Skipper Virat Kohli Warms Up to Play With His Crew

In fact, on Wednesday the India skipper introduced his fans to his crew on Twitter. The post read: “Hey Guys, Loved going through your videos. Thanks for sending in your entries. Here's introducing my #One8Crew
Let's go boys and girls! #StayTuned”
Hey Guys, Loved going through your videos. Thanks for sending in your entries. Here's introducing my #One8Crew— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 8 November 2017
Let's go boys and girls! #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/UnBYgcruHh
And on his birthday, Kohli announced the start of a new initiative through which he would connect with his fans for real and be a part of their team in playing an outdoor sport.
Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted a video which read: “Really overwhelmed to see all the love and the wishes.
Also the perfect day to announce this. Play up to show up and grab a spot in my #One8Crew. ✌️”
Really overwhelmed to see all the love and the wishes.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 5 November 2017
Also the perfect day to announce this. Play up to show up and grab a spot in my #One8Crew. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/QJP3BiW6UQ
India might have lost the second T20I against New Zealand, but the boys had reasons to celebrate post the game as it was none other than skipper Virat Kohli’s birthday eve. Kohli turned 29 on Sunday and the boys took the opportunity to celebrate their captain’s birthday in style on Saturday post the game.
Kohli first cut the birthday cake before being smeared with it. The joy on everyone’s face was visible as they celebrated the run-machine’s birthday. BCCI took to Twitter to post photos from the fun session and it read: “#HappybirthdayVirat.”
#HappybirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/SeFCAxttIG— BCCI (@BCCI) 4 November 2017
Kohli being the sport he is, thanked all the teammates and the fans for their non-stop show of love with a tweet which read: “Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes. God Bless you all. .”
First Published: November 9, 2017, 9:08 AM IST