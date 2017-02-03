India Tour Will Be Real Test For Australia: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxlwell. (Image credit: Reuters)
Sydney All-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Friday said Australia's forthcoming four-Test tour of India later this month, will be a real test for each player.
Maxwell, who has played for several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, and by his own admission is eyeing to cement the No.6 spot in the line-up, said the visitors need to improve their shot selection to tackle India's spin attack.
"You've got to be adaptable and you've got to be able to change your game almost mid-innings. So, it's going to be a real test for everyone," Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"Hopefully, we can do similar stuff and work on our play of spin because it's going to be pretty key," he added.
The 28-year-old, currently in New Zealand with the One-Day International squad for the Chappell-Hadlee series, also pointed out that one has to prepare multiple strategies to be successful in Indian conditions.
"That's probably what I've learned, you can't go in there with just one strategy and stick to it," he added.
The first of the four Tests will be played from February 23 in Pune.