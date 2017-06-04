India v Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit, Dhawan Continue Magical Run

(Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma - who was promoted to the role of an opener in the previous Champions Trophy - continued his impressive run with Shikhar Dhawan as the duo registered their third ever century stand in Champions Trophy history.

The duo now have the maximum amount of century stands in Champions Trophy history. While Shiv Chanderpaul and Chris Gayle have 2. Even Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith have 2 century partnership to their names as openers in Champions Trophy.

Great opening partnership guys @SDhawan25 @ImRo45 GO FOR A BIG ONE🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 4, 2017

Rohit and Dhawan's previous century stands in the Champions Trophy came against South Africa and West Indies in the 2013 edition.

On Sunday against Pakistan, the pair recorded a 136-run partnership against arch-rival Pakistan, with Dhawan again playing the role of an accelerator.

He hit six fours and a single six, scoring 68 off 65 balls.

The Indian pair has amassed over 500 runs in the history of the tournament at an average of over 100.

Pakistan broke the 135-run stand when Dhawan slogged Shadab to the deep mid-wicket fence to be caught by Azhar Ali for 68. However, this was the highest stand for Rohit-Dhawan in the ICC Champion Trophy, beating their previous best of 127 versus South Africa.

This was the first time in more than a year that Rohit and Dhawan were opening the partnership for India in ODIs. They had last opened for India during the ODI game against Australia in Sydney in January 2016 and their partnership was worth 123 runs.

First Published: June 4, 2017, 6:06 PM IST