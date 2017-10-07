India vs Australia 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya Gears Up to Take on Aussies in T20I Series

Taking to Instagram, Pandya posted a photo which read: “🏠➡️🚘➡️✈️🔜Ranchi 🏟 #T20 #INDvAUS #TeamIndia”
Earlier skipper Virat Kohli had said that Pandya had emerged as the "biggest asset" for the team after their convincing 4-1 win in the five-match series against Australia. Kohli had special praise for all-rounder Pandya, who scored 222 runs with the bat and also picked up six wickets to emerge as the Player of the Tournament.
"Hardik Pandya is the biggest asset (from the series). Selection dilemma is always a good headache for me as a captain because it’s always better to have plenty to pick from and take the best 11 possible," the skipper said.
Kohli also praised the pace bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for their outstanding performances in the series. "Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah have been outstanding for us. When Umesh (Yadav) and (Mohammad) Shami got their opportunity they were pretty good as well. And those two wrist-spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) in the middle overs were too very good," he said.
After leading the team to their sixth consecutive bilateral series victory, a satisfied Kohli said he was satisfied with the overall performance of the team.
"I thought it was a really convincing series win. We've ticked all the boxes. We have been put under pressure, and we have come back four times to win four games. Lots of positives to come out of this series," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Asked about how difficult it is to keep the team motivated for an inconsequential game, Kohli said: "The management has played a role in that as well. I think it's become second nature to the players (to keep themselves motivated despite already winning the series)."
Pandya himself had said that there was a long way for him to go and there is always scope for improvement for a cricketer in his career.
"There's always scope of improvement in everything I do. I always believe I can improve day by day. Working hard on my fitness, to be fit for every game, because it's not easy to do both skills," he said.
"The situation I batted this time was different from what I've been used to, so I've learned a lot, and a pleasure playing against Australia."
Playing XIs:
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia Playing XI: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff
Bhuvneshwar KumarDavid WarnerHardik Pandyaind vs aus 2017India vs Australiajasprit bumrahOff The Fieldsteve smithvirat kohli
First Published: October 7, 2017, 1:30 PM IST