India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Practices Hard Ahead of T20I Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 7, 2017, 6:44 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan bats in the nets at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi (Courtesy: BCCI/Twitter)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is back with the national team after missing out on the limited overs series against Sri Lanka and the one-day series against Australia, due to personal reasons, and the the southpaw was in action at the indoor facility at the JSCA international stadium complex.



Dhawan was seen taking throw downs from teammate KL Rahul and team India support staff member Raghu. Dhawan, who was dropped from the Indian team at the beginning of the year made a comeback to the ODI side on the back of some good performance in the domestic circuit.

He then went on to lead India's batting at the ICC Champions Trophy, where he finished as the tournament's highest run-getter, thus winning the 'Golden Bat' for the second successive time in the Champions Trophy.

Dhawan's return will add more quality and fire-power to India's already solid batting line-up.

Dhawan opted out of the recently-concluded ODI series against the same opposition to look after his ailing wife. Ajinkya Rahane took his place in the line-up and slammed four consecutive fifties, while opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.


Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

First Published: October 7, 2017, 1:30 AM IST

