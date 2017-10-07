Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: Shoulder Injury Forces Steve Smith Out of T20 Series

October 7, 2017
New Delhi: Australia captain Steve Smith has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, starting on Saturday. A shoulder injury has led to the ouster of the right-hand batsman. An MRI had been performed on Smith's shoulder after a training session in Ranchi on Friday.

Smith had landed awkwardly on his right shoulder during the fifth ODI in Nagpur and had experienced soreness since then. "He has had an MRI scan which has excluded serious injury, but we believe the best course of action is for him to not continue to aggravate his shoulder and allow it to recover," said Bupa Support Team Doctor Richard Saw.

"He will have further investigation upon his return to Australia but we remain confident he will be available for the start of the Sheffield Shield season."

The injured captain will be replaced by Marcus Stoinis , whereas David Warner will be the skipper of the side.

Australia are coming into the series after a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Indians. With their star performer now out, it remains to be seen how the team fares in his absence.

Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

First Published: October 7, 2017

