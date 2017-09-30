India vs Australia 2017: 15 Reasons to Watch Nagpur ODI

The series already secured, India got the opportunity to test their bench strength in the fourth ODI but the team fell short by 21 runs, halting their nine-match winning run. Here is a lowdown on the key numbers about ODI in Nagpur, the India – Australia rivalry and individual records ahead on either side.
305: The average first innings score at this venue, extrapolated over the last 7 ODIs, excluding no-results/abandoned/cancelled etc. ODIs.
29%: Win rate batting first in ODIs here in the 7 matches (excluding no-results/ abandoned/ cancelled matches etc. in ODIs) held here. Of the 5 matches, only once has a team defended successfully: Zimbabwe v Canada during the 2011 WC.
50%: The win rate for India in ODIs at Nagpur. India have won 2 of the 4 ODIs at this venue.
701: Match aggregate at this venue in the last ODI held here: AUS scored 350/6 batting first, before IND chased that down with 351/4. This is the sixth highest match aggregate in an ODI in India.
3: Wickets Hardik Pandya needs to reach 50 international wickets.
4: Wickets James Faulkner needs to be the 17th Australian to 100 ODI wickets.
6: Wickets Jasprit Bumrah needs to be 35th Indian to 50 ODI wickets.
8: ODI Tons for Aaron Finch, the second-most by any non-Test playing player. Ireland’s William Porterfield has 9 ODI tons, but has never played a Test.
10.67: Matthew Wade’s ODI batting average since his even 100* against Pakistan at Brisbane. He’s managed 64 runs in 7 innings with one not out.
5/50: The best bowling figures at Nagpur, by Dale Steyn.
156: The highest score at this venue, by George Bailey.
107: Runs Aaron Finch needs to become the 21st Australian to reach 3,000 ODI runs.
55: Runs Ajinkya Rahane needs to register 6,000 International runs.
5: Times Umesh Yadav has dismissed Aaron Finch in ODIs, the most by any one bowler.
2: Times Nathan Coulter-Nile has bowled Virat Kohli in ODIs: No one has castled him more.
First Published: September 30, 2017, 4:12 PM IST