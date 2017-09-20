India vs Australia 2017: 20 Reasons to Watch Kolkata ODI

Also, the Indian cricket team will storm onto the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings if they manage to win beat Australia. Here is a lowdown on the key numbers about ODI in Kolkata, the India – Australia rivalry and individual records ahead on either side.
100.00%: Teams batting first have won each of the past 5 ODIs held at Eden Gardens.
296: The average first innings score extrapolated over the last 10 ODIs (excluding abandoned/no-results). The last two ODIs have witnessed the teams batting first scoring 321/8 (ENG v IND) & 404/5 (IND v SL).
55.00%: India’s win rate at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. They have won 11 out of 20 matches, with 8 defeats and 1 no result.
100.00%: Australia’s win rate at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. They have both their matches here, including the Final of the 1987 Reliance World Cup.
2003: The last (and only) time India played Australia in an ODI at Eden Gardens. Australia won that match by 37 runs.
264: Rohit Sharma’s highest score (and the highest in ODIs) came against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens. Amazingly, this has been to date the only ODI he’s played at Eden Gardens.
300: This will be MS Dhoni’s 300th ODI for India. He played 3 ODIs for the Asia XI in 2007 and has played 302 ODIs overall, currently. He will be the 6th Indian to reach this landmark, after Tendulkar (463), Dravid (340), Azharuddin (334), Ganguly (308) & Yuvraj (301).
100: This will be Aussie skipper Steven Smith’s 100th ODI for Australia. He will be the 27th Australian to reach this landmark.
50: This could be Mohammed Shami’s 50th ODI for India if he plays this ODI.
11: Runs Steven Smith needs to reach 9,000 international runs.
17: Runs Steven Smith needs to reach 5,000 List A runs
33: Runs Travis Head needs to reach 1,000 international runs.
43: Runs Rohit Sharma needs to reach 8,000 List A runs.
29: Runs David Warner needs to be the first Australian to reach 500 ODI runs in 2017
57: Runs Kedar Jadhav needs to be the fifth Indian to reach 500 ODI runs in 2017
2: Wickets Umesh Yadav needs to reach 100 ODI wickets. If he gets them in this ODI, he will be fifth-quickest Indian to this landmark, after Irfan Pathan (59), Zaheer Khan (65), Ajit Agarkar (67), Javagal Srinath (68) & Ishant Sharma (70).
3: Wickets Pat Cummins needs to reach 100 international wickets.
4: Wickets James Faulkner needs to be the 17th Australian to 100 ODI wickets.
10.80: Matthew Wade’s ODI batting average since his even 100* against Pakistan at Brisbane. He’s managed 59 runs in 5 innings.
83.33%: Chances of Kohli getting a fifty-plus score when he’s managed double digits in ODIs in 2017. He’s reached this landmark 10 out of 12 times once he’s passed 10.
September 20, 2017