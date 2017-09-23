India vs Australia 2017: 20 Reasons to Watch the Indore ODI

Here is a lowdown on the key numbers about ODI match in Indore, the India – Australia rivalry and individual records ahead on either side.
311: The average first innings score at this venue. There have been four ODIs at this venue, but only once has a team posted 300+: India made 418/5 against West Indies in 2011.
100.00%: India’s win rate at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. They have all four matches here. They have also won all four tosses here. Australia have never played an ODI at this venue.
75%: The win rate for teams batting first at Indore. The last 3 matches have all been won by the team batting first.
8* & 3*: If India win today’s match they will set their longest win-streak in ODIs (currently 8) and longest win-streak against Australia in ODIs (currently 3).
0: Away/neutral matches won by Australia in ODIs this calendar year. They are the only team to have played at least 5 ODIs at away/neutral venues, without winning any.
219: Virender Sehwag’s highest ODI score came at this venue, back in 2011. This also was at the time the highest individual score in ODIs.
6/55: The best bowling figures at this venue by Sreesanth, coincidentally his best figures in ODIs.
1: Only one player has played all 4 ODIs to be ever held at this venue: Suresh Raina. Unfortunately, he won’t be adding to that this time around.
4.14: Virat Kohli’s W/L ratio as captain in ODIs. Amongst all skippers to have captained at least 20 times in ODIs, his ratio is the best.
1.35: Steven Smith’s W/L ratio as captain in ODIs. Amongst Australian ODI skippers from the 21st century to have captained in a minimum 10 ODIs, his W/L ratio is the worst.
11: Fifty-plus score for Virat Kohli in 2017, the most by any batsman. Joe Root is next with 8 fifty-plus scores.
4: Indians to have aggregated 500+ ODI runs this year: Rohit, Virat, Shikhar & Dhoni. By contrast, Australia don’t have anyone who has scored 500+ ODI runs this year.
50: This could be Mohammed Shami’s 50th ODI for India if he plays this ODI.
36: Runs Rohit Sharma needs to reach 8,000 List A runs.
29: Runs David Warner needs to be the first Australian to reach 500 ODI runs in 2017
43: Runs Kedar Jadhav needs to be the fifth Indian to reach 500 ODI runs in 2017
2: Wickets Umesh Yadav needs to reach 100 ODI wickets. If he gets them in this ODI, he will be fifth-quickest Indian to this landmark, after Irfan Pathan (59), Zaheer Khan (65), Ajit Agarkar (67), Javagal Srinath (68) & Ishant Sharma (70).
2: Wickets Pat Cummins needs to reach 100 international wickets.
4: Wickets James Faulkner needs to be the 17th Australian to 100 ODI wickets.
10.17: Matthew Wade’s ODI batting average since his even 100* against Pakistan at Brisbane. He’s managed 61 runs in 6 innings.
84.62%: Chances of Kohli getting a fifty-plus score when he’s managed double digits in ODIs in 2017. He’s reached this landmark 11 out of 13 times once he’s passed 10.
283.33: Glenn Maxwell’s batting strike rate against Kuldeep Yadav this series: He’s scored 34 off 12. Against other bowlers he strikes at just 79.17 (19 off 24 balls).
