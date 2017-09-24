India vs Australia 2017, 3rd ODI at Indore, Highlights: As It Happened

Manish Pandey takes a single as India win the game with 5 wickets in the bag. An unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5 match series for Virat Kohli and boys. The Indians celebrate as the Australians have themselves to blame for the loss. Great show from the Indian batsmen and three guys who led the show are Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. Great all-round show in Indore.
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul.
Australia: Steven Smith (C), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.