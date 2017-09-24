Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017, 3rd ODI at Indore, Highlights: Hardik Pandya Steals Show

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 25, 2017, 9:08 AM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 3rd ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 24 September, 2017

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

India beat Australia by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Hardik Pandya

Live Blog

Highlights

21:19(IST)

Manish Pandey takes a single as India win the game with 5 wickets in the bag. An unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5 match series for Virat Kohli and boys. The Indians celebrate as the Australians have themselves to blame for the loss. Great show from the Indian batsmen and three guys who led the show are Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. Great all-round show in Indore.

21:14(IST)

2 runs from the Maxwell over here as India need another 7 runs from 3 overs. Dhoni and Pandey in the middle as both batsmen are looking to keep it steady and not play any shots with undue risk. India's score reads 287/5 after 47 overs. 

21:12(IST)

WICKET! Pandya goes for a match-winning 78 as he had done everything to take India to the target but it is sad that he will not be able to take India home. A standing ovation for the all-rounder as India's score reads 284/5 with the team needing another 10 runs to clinch the 5-match series.

21:05(IST)

18 runs from the 45th over as Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandey take Stoinis to the cleaners. Just a walk in the park now for the Indian batsmen as there is no way that the Indians are going to lose the game from here on. India's score reads 283/4 after 45 overs. India need another 11 runs

21:00(IST)

8 runs from the Cummins over here as India inch closer to the target. Pandya batting on 69 off 64 balls and Manish Pandey batting on 20 off 23 balls. India's score reads 265/4 in 44 overs. The hosts need 29 runs from 36 balls. This looks like it will finish with an over to go.

20:55(IST)

7 runs from the Stoinis over as Manish Pandey chances his luck a bit. First he goes for a wild pull and manages to top-edge it down to fine leg for a double, but then comes up with a fine drive on the up to pick a boundary. India's score reads 257/4 after 43 overs. India need 37 off 42 balls now with 6 wickets in the bag

20:51(IST)

7 runs from the Cummins over as Pandya picks another boundary and the Australians seem to be feeding him balls that he can pick the timely boundaries off. India's score reads 250/4 after 42 overs as India need 44 off 48 balls here. This should be a smooth chase for the Indians.

20:46(IST)

3 runs from the Agar over here as the Indians are looking to play it slow and steady as they need another 51 off 54 balls. This should be all about keeping calm for Pandya and Pandey. India's score reads 243/4 after 41 overs with 6 wickets in the bag

20:43(IST)

5 runs from the Coulter-Nile over here as India need another 54 runs from 60 balls with 6 wickets in the bag. Important for India to not lose any wickets here and Pandya must continue to play with the maturity that he has shown through this innings. India's score reads 240/4 after 40 overs.

20:39(IST)

4th ODI 50 for Pandya here. A beautiful six off Agar and then a single to reach the 50-run mark. Pandya has played a quality innings here showing great maturity. India's score reads 235/4 after 39 overs as India need another 59 runs off 66 balls.

20:37(IST)

10 runs from the Coulter-Nile over as Manish Pandey hits two beautiful shots and there is no stopping those. While the first one is a flick off the hips, the second one is a check drive past the bowler into the long-on boundary. After Hardik's show, Pandey adding to the salt in the wounds of the Australians. India's score reads 227/4 after 38 overs

20:32(IST)

DROPPED! Hardik Pandya gets a life on 41 as Smith drops a very difficult chance at covers. Running back, it was never going to be easy and that is a drop. 11 runs scored from that over off Agar as Pandya has picked a six and a four to add to the misery. India's score reads 217/4 after 37 overs

20:25(IST)

WICKET! Poor shot from Kedar Jadhav as he walks back for just 2. Cuts that one from Richardson and a thick edge that goes straight to Handscomb behind the wicket. The Australians are celebrating here as India's score reads 206/4 in the 35th over. Too late in the day for the Aussies?

20:21(IST)

WICKET! Agar sends back Kohli for 28. Finally a wicket here for the Aussies here after it looked like Kohli and Pandya were taking a stroll towards the target. An unsual shot from Kohli considering that there was no pressure on the Indians with the asking rate well under control. India's score reads 203/3

20:17(IST)

4 runs from the Kane Richardson over as the Indian batsmen are taking it slow and easy here. They need another 92 from 96 balls as India's score reads 202/2 after 34 overs. Kohli and Pandya having a ball in the middle as the Australian bowlers have looked completely ineffective here

20:12(IST)

5 runs from the Stoinis over here as Kohli and Pandya bring up 50-run partnership. Brilliant innings from Pandya here as he has looked in complete control and played like a proper batsman. India's score reads 198/2 after 33 overs. This innings has shown Pandya's progression as a batsman

20:06(IST)

2 runs from the Coulter-Nile over as both Kohli and Pandya are happy to play with the motion. 102 runs needed now as India's score reads 193/2 after 32 overs. 8 wickets in the bag as the umpires call for drinks. A much-needed break for the Australians to regroup

20:03(IST)

4 runs from the Stoinis over here as the scoring rate has dipped slightly. Looks like both Kohli and Pandya do not wish to take any undue risk here. The Australians also look like they are waiting for the Indian batsmen to make some mistakes rather than taking the initiative themself. India's score reads 191/2 after 31 overs

19:59(IST)

3 runs from the Coulter-Nile over as the Indians are now taking it easy and going with the flow. Kohli is batting on 19 off 19 balls and Hardik Pandya is batting on 23 off 23 balls. India's score reads 187/2 after 30 overs. India need another 107 runs with 8 wickets in the bag here. This should be a clinical finish for the Indians.

19:54(IST)

4 runs from the Stoinis over as the Indians are quiet for a change. A rare over without a boundary as the Indians have looked to keep the foot on the accelerator and not ease the pressure on the Australian bowlers. India's score reads 184/2 after 29 overs as they need another 110 runs

19:49(IST)

8 runs from the Cummins over here as another over is spoilt off the last ball of the over. 4 runs off the first 5 balls and then Kohli hits an exquisite cover drive off the sixth ball as nobody moves except for the Indian fans in the crowd. India's score reads 180/2 after 28 overs. India need 114 runs to win

19:45(IST)

10 runs from the Agar over here as Hardik Pandya starts with another six. The bowler challenges him by flighting it up and there is no stopping the all-rounder as he goes big. The India skipper enjoys it from the non-striker's end. India's score reads 172/2 after 27 overs

19:41(IST)

5 runs from the Cummins over. Once again, the Australian pacer was on the money for the first 5 balls of the over, but Kohli picks a boundary off the last ball. A beautiful wristy flick to the long leg boundary as the crowd celebrates. India's score reads 162/2 in the 26th over

19:37(IST)

9 runs from the Agar over here as Pandya gets going with a huge six as the Indians are looking to keep the tempo going. Surprise move to get Pandya in ahead of the regular batsmen, but clearly a move to get the scoring going and not slow down. Ruthless thinking from the Indian team management. India's score reads 157/2 after 25 overs

19:31(IST)

WICKET! After Rohit, now Rahane walks back for 70. Second wicket falls for India as Cummins wraps the opener on the pads. Looked like it could have been missing the stumps, but the umpire raises his finger and Kohli says no to a DRS review. Replays show that was hitting the wicket so a good decision from the India skipper. India's score reads 147/2

19:27(IST)

4 runs from the Agar over as Kohli joins Test deputy Rahane in the middle. The crowd goes berserk as they welcome the run-machine to the crease. India's score reads 145/1 after 23 overs as the Indians are dominating this game. 9 wickets in the bag as the wicket is playing beautifully

19:22(IST)

WICKET! Finally a wicket for the Aussies as Coulter-Nile gets Rohit for 71. Rohit looked to go for another big one, but this time he fails to clear the fence and Cartwright picks a catch coming in as a substitute for Agar. India's score reads 139/1

19:17(IST)

2 runs from the Richardson over here as the Indians look at ease with the proceedings. Kohli wears a chilled out look in the dressing room as India's score reads 134/0 after 21 overs. India need another 160 to win with 10 wickets in the bag and a flat deck on offer.

19:14(IST)

6 runs from the Coulter-Nile over as Rahane now hits a boundary to end the over which looked good till the 5th ball. Indians have been bang on with piercing the field. The fielders on the boundary have been evaded beautifully on a good batting pitch. India's score reads 132/0 after 20 overs 

19:11(IST)

5 runs from the Kane Richardson over here as it is a rare over where the Indians have not hit a boundary. Steve Smith has looked completely clueless as the Indian openers have looked to pounce not just on the bad balls, but also the good ones. India's score reads 126/0 after 19 overs

19:08(IST)

21st ODI FIFTY for Rahane: Hits a boundary to bring up another fifty as India pick up 5 runs from the Coulter-Nile over. India's score reads 121/0 after 18 overs as the Indians are on a roll here. No stopping the Indians here as they are looking to finish this one in a hurry.

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: Packed with an incisive bowling attack, a confident India would look to pile on the misery for a struggling Australia and seal the five-match series when they clash in the third ODI, here on Sunday. It was no small task for Virat Kohli and his men to defend a modest 252 on the Eden Garden wicket, which despite being a two-paced track favoured the batsmen. The hosts have their bowling combination working superbly for them. The swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have made the Australian top-order look ordinary while the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has made the Kangaroos dance to their tunes. Australia's plight could easily be gauged from the fact that eight of their batsmen could not touch double-digit scores in Chennai, while only four of them could score more than 10 runs in Kolkata. India have surely taken a giant step for yet another series win, but the team has allowed the Australian to create a few openings that could have proved detrimental if there were not some rescue acts.
IND vs AUS live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. India vs Australia match live is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out live highlights at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul.
Australia: Steven Smith (C), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.
