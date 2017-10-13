Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: October 13, 2017, 9:21 PM IST
India vs Australia 2017: 3rd T20I Called Off Due to Wet Outfield; Series Shared 1-1

Virat Kohli and David Warner has a discussion with the match officials. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The final Twenty20 International between India and Australia was called off on Friday without a ball being bowled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As a result of the abandonment, the three-match T20 series ended tied 1-1.

The two captains Virat Kohli and David Warner, umpires and match officials decided that no play could be possible because of a soft outfield. According to the umpires, the outfield was so sodden that there was no real chance of play despite the fact that it did not rain for quite a while.

After the match was delayed, the ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was inspected three times but despite all efforts from the groudstaff, play was not possible.

Hyderabad has been receiving heavy rains for more than a week now and the Met office had predicted rain on Friday as well. India and Australia had won one match each in the three-match series. This was supposed to be the final match of Australia's limited overs tour of India.
First Published: October 13, 2017, 9:15 PM IST

