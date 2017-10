20:34(IST)

ROHIT and KOHLI GONE! Zampa has given the Australians something to cheer about as he sends back Rohit Sharma first and then Virat Kohli. While Rohit goes for a well-made 125, Kohli falls for 39 as he looks to up the ante. But India need just 16 more runs and with the likes of Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni still in the dressing room, the end is inevitable.