India vs Australia 2017: David Warner All-set for 'Debut' in India

However, even after being on the international arena for so long now (96 ODIs and 66 Tests), Warner will be making his first ODI appearance in India, when the two teams clash in Chennai on Sunday.
Yes, that is right! Warner hasn't played a single ODI in India even taking his maiden bow in the format in 2009. In the same year, Warner featured in the Indian Premier League and has been a constant feature since in the cash-rich league — also leading his side to the title in the 2016 season.
But as far as the international 50-over format goes, when he comes out to bat in Chennai, that will be the first time he will take to the crease in India. But even though Warner hasn't played an ODI in India before, the hosts cannot commit the mistake of taking his 'inexperience' lightly.
The Australian vice-captain has been in superb form of late and is currently second in the ICC ODI batting rankings. He currently has 4025 runs at an average of 44.72 and a strike rate of 96.77 in ODIs, to go with 13 ODI centuries and 16 fifties.
But it is his recent form that is a cause of concern for Kohli's men. Warner has slammed 9 ODI centuries since 01 Jan 2016, which the most by any batsman in the world. Also, Warner has discovered the art of going big as in the past 31 matches, he has gone past the 50-run mark in 31 matches, compared to 16 times in 65 matches prior to this period.
chennai odiDavid WarnerDavid Warner ODI DebutDavid Warner ODI Recordind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaWarner
First Published: September 16, 2017, 3:57 PM IST