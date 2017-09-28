Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017, Fourth ODI at Bengaluru, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 28, 2017, 10:39 PM IST

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Australia beat India by 21 runs

Man of the Match: David Warner

Live Blog

21:52(IST)
21:51(IST)
21:51(IST)
21:51(IST)
21:47(IST)

Match Over: That's it then folks, India have fallen short by 21 runs as Australia win their first match of the series. The visitors now trail 1-3 in the series, with the last match to be played in Nagpur on Sunday.

21:39(IST)

WICKET: Axar Patel hits the ball straight into the hands of Maxwell at mid on off the bowling of Coulter Nile. Second wicket of the day for Coulter Nile.

21:37(IST)

In the second last over of the innings, Pat Cummins gives away just five runs. India now need 29 runs off last 6 balls. Axar and Shami at the crease and the entire stadium has gone quiet.

21:33(IST)

WICKET: That was the wicket that Australia were looking for as Richardson castles Dhoni. The former India skipper goes and with that goes India's hopes. Onus is now in Axar and Shami to pull off something special. 

21:30(IST)

SIX: The first three balls of the 48th over had been dots but Dhoni gets into the act and hits a flat six over cover. India go past the 300-run mark.

21:25(IST)

Four: Dhoni gets into the act now as he hits hits first boundary. Cummins drifts onto the pads of Dhoni and the former India skipper just guides the fall for a boundary towards square leg.

21:23(IST)

WICKET: Manish Pandey too goes for the expansive slog but misses the ball completely and the ball rattles his stumps. India lose their 6th as Cummins picks his first. Axar Patel walks in now.

21:21(IST)

WICKET: Kedar Jadhav gives away an easy catch to FInch at long off and he goes for 67. Dhoni now walks out in the middle. Richardson picks his second wicket of the day.

21:13(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Cummins and Kedar Jadhav rocks onto the backfoot and cuts the ball hard. The leather goes past the point fielder for a boundary and this is Kedar's seventh four of the innings. This partnership is keeping India in the hunt.

21:12(IST)

Partnership: Great partnership between Kedar and Pandey as the two have notched up 51 off just 42 deliveries. The running between the wickets has been brilliant by these two with an occasional boundary here and there.

21:11(IST)

Excellent over this from Richardson, just what the doctor ordered as far as the Aussies were concerned. The pacer gave away just 5 runs off it. India 274/4 in 44 overs, need 61 off 36 balls. 

21:08(IST)

The required rate currently in in the north of 9 and India need 66 off 41 balls. The way Kedar and Pandey are batting the target is still achievable. Also, MS Dhoni is waiting in the hut in case a wicket falls.

21:05(IST)

SIX: Coulter Nile bowls onto the pads of Manish Pandey and the right hander gets his leg away and slogs the ball over the deep mid wicket boundary for a huge six. India now need 66 off 7 overs. Pandey and Kedar at the crease.

21:01(IST)

BAD DRS: Zampa to Pandey. The ball had pitched outside the leg stump and hit the pads which was wasn't in line. Aus opted for the DRS and when they saw the replay Steven Smith and Adam Zampa looked embarrassed. 

21:00(IST)

The players are back out onto the pitch and the match is about to resume. As it seems there haven't been any loss of overs. 

20:50(IST)

If there is no more play then, India will lose the match as they are 2 runs behind according to the Duckworth and Lewis System. But the match is expected to start soon as the covers are seemingly coming off. Stay tuned folks as we will let you know once the match begins.

20:48(IST)

The good news is that the covers are coming off in Bengaluru and the match is expected to start anytime soon. The umpires are having a long chat in the middle.

20:43(IST)

RAIN: Rain has finally arrived in Bengaluru and the match has been stopped. The covers are all over the pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. We will get you the latest update when we have an official word from the stadium.

20:40(IST)

FIFTY: Kedar Jadhav hits a glorious boundary off the bowling of Coulter Nile towards the mid-wicket region. And this this boundary, Kedar has completed his fifty to keep his team in contention in the match. 

20:32(IST)

Four:Manish Pandey now gets into the act as he hits a Zampa delivery on the on side for a boundary. The ball races away towards the mid wicket for Pandey's first four of the innings. India need more of these.

20:28(IST)

Four: Jadhav plays a risky shot but gets four for it. The right hander dissects the leg side field with precision as the ball goes in between the short mid wicket and long on fielder. But the required rate still remains over 9.

20:22(IST)

WICKET: This was the wicket that Aussies wanted the most. Hardik Pandya hits the ball straight into the hands of David Warner who was fielding at long-off. Adam Zampa picks his first wicket of the day. Manish Pandey walks out in the middle.

20:16(IST)

Hardik and Kedar are batting ever so well at the moment. The duo are taking singles when there are no balls to be hit. Like in this Zampa over, they could score just two runs but didnt take unneccessary risks to throw their wicket away. Sensible batting by the Indians.

20:06(IST)

SIX: Stonis bowls a good length delivery and Kedar comes dancing down the track and hits the ball over the long off fielder for a huge six. First maximum of the innings for Kedar. India are now right back in the chase.

19:59(IST)

Four and Four: Short delivery from Stoinis and Kedar Jadhav waits for it and then pulls the ball towards the square leg for a boundary. And then on the next ball, Kedar cuts the ball past the point fielder for the second boundary of the over. India cross the 200-run mark, need 133 off 106 balls now.

19:53(IST)

Four: Not a bad delivery from Cummins by any stretch of the imagination but Kedar Jadhav manages to cut the ball and he gets four for it. These two are building a solid platform for the final assualt in the last few over.

19:51(IST)

Pandya and Kedar are batting well at the moment and the duo have put on a partnership of 37 in as many balls. These two will have to take the hosts closer to the target before they start taking risks.

PREVIEW: There will be no let-up in intensity as a ruthless India look to inch closer to yet another series whitewash when they take on a beleaguered Australia in the fourth One-day International on Thursday. Virat Kohli's team is going through a dream phase and if yesterday's training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was any indication, the winning streak is most likely to continue. The fate of the five-match series was decided after India swept aside Australia in the first three matches, leaving the possibility of an embarrassing whitewash hanging over the tourists' heads. While the likes of Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni have been consistently doing what they do best, Hardik Pandya's growth as an all-rounder has added a new dimension to the team.
He slammed a fluent 78, a few days after an attacking 66-ball 83, as India comfortably chased down 294 in the last game at Indore to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Rohit Sharma and Ajikya Rahane played their part to perfection, each scoring half centuries in a 131-run opening partnership.
If needed, India can also count on the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey to deliver with the bat, though one of them could make the way for home boy KL Rahul on Thursday. As for Australia, David Warner was supposed to be Australia's most dangerous batsman in the limited over series, however the southpaw has had a rather uneventful series so far. Warner has been completely absent as a force from this series. He has aggregated just 68 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 83.95. If Australia need to do well, they need Warner to fire.
The live broadcast of the 4th ODI will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. India vs Australia 4th ODI match at Bengaluru is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, if we have no rain delays. You can also check out live highlights at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.



Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
