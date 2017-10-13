India vs Australia 2017: Hyderabad Turns to Fans to Dry Ground Ahead of Deciding T20I

In fact, a touring journalist has even tweeted the photo which read: “A week of heavy rain in Hyderabad has left the outfield a little, umm, spongy. Not sure this is going to dry anything in a hurry #INDvAUS”
A week of heavy rain in Hyderabad has left the outfield a little, umm, spongy. Not sure this is going to dry anything in a hurry #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ek9syWVZDy— Martin Smith (@martinsmith9994) October 12, 2017
After receiving an eight-wicket thrashing in the second Twenty20 International (T20I), India will aim for a better show when they take on Australia in their third and final match of the series.
Left-arm speedster Jason Behrendorff had wiped away India's top-four in Guwahati as the hosts were bundled out for 118 in the second match. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, too, had foxed the Indians with his guile and variety.
India will hope that the batting failure was a one-off incident and their batsmen will come out all guns blazing in the decisive tie.
Australia had lost the One-Day International (ODI) series 1-4 and Thursday's match presents a great opportunity for them to take a trophy back home. They will be full of confidence after the win in the second T20I.
India skipper Kohli will seek to continue his winning run in terms of series wins. The hosts will heavily rely on their hard-hitting batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav will add depth to the Indian batting line-up.
On the bowling front, skipper Kohli might also fancy playing veteran pacer Ashish Nehra, who will retire from international cricket on November 1 in a T20I against New Zealand in Delhi.
The Indian bowling will be spearheaded by pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will look to providing the brakes on the Australian batting in the middle overs.
On the other hand, the visitors will hope for a better show from their middle order, including the likes of Glenn Maxwell. All-rounders Moises Henriques and Dan Christian will be asked to deliver -- both with the ball and bat. Henriques and Christian have played a lot of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at this venue. Visiting skipper David Warner captains the Sunrisers Hyderabad -- the city-based IPL franchise -- and knows the venue inside out. This will be crucial in terms of being prepared for the crucial tie.
Warner will pin his hopes on pacers Patrick Cummins, Behrendorff, Kane Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile to keep the Indian batsmen under control.
Aaron Finchadam zampaashish nehraDavid Warnerind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaMoises HenriquesMS DhoniTravis Headvirat kohli
First Published: October 13, 2017, 1:23 PM IST