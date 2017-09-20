India vs Australia 2017: ICC ODI Rankings Top Spot Beckons Virat Kohli & Co in Kolkata

Virat Kohli and his troops are currently ranked second in the table, two points behind top-placed South Africa. Meanwhile, Australia — who lost to India in the first ODI by 26 runs (D/L) — are marginally behind the 'Men in Blue' at third.
A win for India in the second ODI will see them leapfrog the Proteas into first spot as they will be ahead on decimal points. While a loss for India will see the table remain unchanged as it was before this series began — South Africa will be first, Australia will be second and India third.
History suggests that India is in a strong position to do the needful as in the last three outings against Australia in a bilateral series at home, the 'Men in Blue' haven't lost the second match of the series against their illustrious rivals. (2009 - India won the 2nd ODI by 99 runs at Nagpur ; 2010 - India won the 2nd ODI by 5 wickets at Vizag ; 2013 - India won the 2nd ODI by 9 wickets at Jaipur).
Also, recent form also puts India in the driver's seat as Virat Kohli's boys are on a seven-match winning streak in ODIs, while Australia have lost their last 9 ODIs away from home.
If India do take a 2-0 lead in the series, they will go on to lead the charts in both ICC ODI and Test rankings. India is also the number-one ranked Test side, 15 points ahead of South Africa.
eden gardensICC ODI rankingsind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2017India vs Australia Second ODIkolkata odiodi rankingsvirat kohli
First Published: September 20, 2017, 4:54 PM IST