India vs Australia 2017: ICC ODI Rankings Top Spot Beckons Virat Kohli & Co in Nagpur

Virat Kohli and his troops are currently ranked second in the table, only behind South Africa. Both India and South Africa have 119 ratings each, however, the Proteas are ahead on the basis of being slightly better in the points department — SA: 5,957 ; India: 5,828.
Meanwhile, Australia — who won the fourth ODI by 21 runs — are behind the 'Men in Blue' at the third spot with 115 rating points. It was because of this defeat in the fourth ODI that India relinquished the number one spot in the rankings.
So, for India to take over the numero spot, Kohli's troops will have to beat Australia in the final ODI of the series. Considering the fact that South Africa is scheduled to play Bangladesh only in middle of October, a win for India will take them ahead of the Proteas.
However, if Kohli and Co fail to win the ODI, they will be stuck at number 2. India have already won the series but they will be hurting after their loss in Bengaluru and will look make amends for that in Nagpur.
The proposition of taking back the number one spot in ODIs will only add as an added incentive for the team and could spur them on to perform at their optimum levels.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Lokesh Rahul.
Australia: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.
First Published: September 30, 2017, 5:01 PM IST