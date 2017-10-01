India vs Australia 2017: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Show Why They Are The Best

The Indian pace duo gave away just 31 runs in the last five overs, while they also shared three wickets between them. While on the other hand, when both Bumrah and Bhuvi were rested for the fourth ODI and their absence was greatly felt in the death overs.
In Bengaluru, Indian bowlers gave away 58 runs in the last five overs and that played a crucial role in the team's defeat as they fell short by 21 runs in the end.
Skipper Virat Kohli has often called these two as his go-to man in the death overs. Also, Aussie skipper Steven Smith too conceded earlier in the series that Bumrah and Bhuvi are arguably the best in the world, as far as bowling in the last few overs are concerned.
"I think Bumrah and Bhuvi are probably two of the best death bowlers going around, particularly when the wicket sort of slows up a little bit as it did," Smith was quoted as saying after the second ODI.
First Published: October 1, 2017, 5:27 PM IST