India vs Australia 2017: Key Battles to Watch Out For in Chennai

Let's take a look at some of the key clashes that could decide the first ODI in Chennai.
1. Virat Kohli vs James Faulkner
Ace India skipper Virat Kohli and Aussie pacer James Faulkner have crossed paths many a times in the past. There has been no love lost between the duo and during one contest, Kohli's voice was caught by the stump mic saying:" There is no point in sledging me as I have hit you (Faulkner) for runs many times before.
Kohli has faced 115 Faulkner deliveries in ODIs in the past, off which the right-hander has slammed 137 runs at a majestic strike rate of 117. But the left-hand pacer has managed to dismiss Kohli twice as well. So this will definitely be one of the key clashes to look out for in the match.
2. Rohit Sharma vs Josh Hazlewood
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (out of the first three ODIs) have struggled again Australia's premier pacer Josh Hazlewood in the past. The duo have failed to score at a good pace against Hazlewood while Dhawan also given his wicket to the pacer twice.
Although Rohit hasn't been dismissed by Hazlewood in ODIs, but the right-hander hasn't been able to fire on all cylinders against the pacer either. Hazlewood has bowled 54 deliveries to Rohit in the past, off which the 'hitman' could only muster 38 runs at a low strike rate of just 70.
3. Steve Smith vs Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowler in the limited-over format of the game in the world at the moment. Bumrah has been in sensational form in the run-up to this series as in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka ODI series, he was named the man of the series for his exploits. Clearly, Bumrah will be given the task of keeping a checnk on Aussie skipper Steve Smith, who himself is in a league of his own.
Bumrah has managed to tied down Smith in the last few times these two have come up against each other, but it should be noted that the duo have seen very less of each other. Bumrah has bowled 12 balls to Smith till yet off which Smith could only score 5 runs. However, Bumrah has managed to scalp him once and that will certainly give him confidence going into the series.
4. David Warner vs Umesh Yadav
Since 01 Jan 2016, there is no batsman in the world who has scored more centuries (9) and more runs (1,834) than David Warner in ODIs. Clearly, the Indian bowlers will have their work cut-out against the southpaw.
However, there is one bowler in the Indian camp who has regularly troubled Warner in the past and his name is Umesh Yadav. Off the 41 deliveries that Warner has faced against Umesh, the southpaw has lost his wicket twice in ODIs. However, he has scored runs at healthy strike rate of 129, which makes this battle within the war even stevens.
First Published: September 16, 2017, 5:25 PM IST