India vs Australia 2017: Sachin Tendulkar Joins Ajinkya Rahane in the Nets Ahead of First ODI

Rahane was full of praise for Sachin who came out to the stadium and provided some useful tips to the stylish batsman. Rahane took to social media to post a picture of the two during his net session and his Twitter post read: "Had a great net session. Thank you so much for your time and inspiring words paaji @sachin_rt"
Had a great net session. Thank you so much for your time and inspiring words paaji @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/3UP4Pv7tWr— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) September 12, 2017
In return, Sachin lauded Rahane and also wished him well for the upcoming series against World Champions Australia. Sachin's Twitter post read: "It’s always a pleasure to see you perform well for the country. My best wishes for the upcoming series!"
It’s always a pleasure to see you perform well for the country. My best wishes for the upcoming series! https://t.co/x5fFhzgwAC— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 14, 2017
Rahane is all-set to open the innings along with Rohit Sharma in the first three ODIs against Australia as Shikhar Dhawan has been given some time off to look after his ailing wife.
Ahead of the start of the first ODI against Sri Lanka last month, Kohli had said that Rahane is the third choice opener in the limited-over format of the game for India. And now in Dhawan's absence, Rahane is all but confirmed to be in the playing XI for India.
"Shikhar Dhawan came and got the golden bat in the Champions Trophy and then he won us two Test matches with the bat (in Sri Lanka). He (Dhawan) is an impact player and we all know that. So, Rahane understands that at this moment, he is the third opener and we will certainly back him there because we have shifted him around a bit in the middle order as well and it is not right. But he has grabbed his opportunities well as he was the man of the series in West Indies, so he continues to be in the set-up," Kohli said during the pre-match press conference of first ODI against Sri Lanka.
Rahane could only feature in one ODI (fifth) in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka ODI series and he was over-looked for the one-off T20I against the Islanders as well as the team management opted for KL Rahul at the top.
Due to the tough competition for places in the team, Rahane has had sit out even after performing very well with the bat. Before the Sri Lanka tour, Rahane played all five ODIs in West Indies and ended up winning the man of the series award as he was the leading run-getter with 336 runs (which included 1 century and 3 fifties).
First Published: September 14, 2017, 6:26 PM IST