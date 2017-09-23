India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli & Co on the Verge of Creating History in Indore ODI

A win for Virat Kohli's troops in this clash will be their ninth successive victory in the 50-over format of the game, which will be their longest winning streak in ODIs.
Currently, team India find themselves on an 8-match win-streak — a feat that they have accomplished on four separate occasions previously (1985: Inclusive of the victory in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket ; 2003: Encapsulating their run to the final of the 2003 Cricket World Cup ; 2006: Inclusive of a 4-match win streak over Pakistan, alongside victories over England ; 2013: Inclusive of a series victories over Zimbabwe (5-match).
Also, an added incentive for the hosts is that they are on a 3-match win-streak against Australia, their joint-longest against this team. They won their last match of the 2016 bilateral 5-match ODI series at Sydney in addition to the two matches that they won in this series.
India have managed three back-to-back victories on the trot against Australia (1994/95: In the Austral-Asia Cup, Singer World Series & New Zealand Centenary Tournament ; 1996 & 1998: Titan Cup and two matches of the Pepsi Triangular Series in Sharjah ; 2016 & 2017 : One in Australia and two in India). Thus, if they win, it will be India’s longest win-streak against Australia.
Part records suggest that India will be confident of clinching a win in Indore and creating history as the hosts have never lost an ODI playing at this venue (Played: 4, Won: 4). While as for the visitors, they will be playing their first match at this venue and are unfamiliar with the conditions.
First Published: September 23, 2017, 7:26 PM IST