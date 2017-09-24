Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017: Watch Manish Pandey Take a Blinder to Dismiss Peter Handscomb

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 24, 2017, 6:31 PM IST
Manish Pandey jumps in the air to take the catch. (Image Credits: Indian Cricket Team/ Facebook)

New Delhi: Manish Pandey is regarded as one of the best fielders in the Indian cricket team and during the third One Day International against Australia in Indore, he showed a glimpse of his skills in the outfield.

Pandey took a blinder on the boundary ropes in the 48th over of the innings to dismiss Aussie batsman Peter Handscomb. Pandey’s stunning catch, which is bound to make the highlight reel of the match ensured that the Aussies were further pegged back in the slog overs.

Pandey’s fantastic catch, which is a testament to his quick thinking and presence of mind in the field, is one of few such instances that show how good India’s fielding is.



Both India and Australia are known for setting high standards in the field and this series was bound to see some stunning efforts.

Earlier, during the first ODI, it was the Australian Glenn Maxwell who set the ball rolling in terms of taking stunning catches. Fielding at backward point, Maxwell reflected swiftly to take a blinder to dismiss Virat Kohli for a duck off the bowling off Nathan Coulter-Nile.



Both Pandey and Maxwell epitomise the importance of good fielding in cricket, and there is every likelihood that both might add to their tally in the coming matches.

First Published: September 24, 2017, 6:30 PM IST

