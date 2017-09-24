India vs Australia 2017: Watch Manish Pandey Take a Blinder to Dismiss Peter Handscomb

Pandey took a blinder on the boundary ropes in the 48th over of the innings to dismiss Aussie batsman Peter Handscomb. Pandey’s stunning catch, which is bound to make the highlight reel of the match ensured that the Aussies were further pegged back in the slog overs.
Pandey’s fantastic catch, which is a testament to his quick thinking and presence of mind in the field, is one of few such instances that show how good India’s fielding is.
Both India and Australia are known for setting high standards in the field and this series was bound to see some stunning efforts.
Earlier, during the first ODI, it was the Australian Glenn Maxwell who set the ball rolling in terms of taking stunning catches. Fielding at backward point, Maxwell reflected swiftly to take a blinder to dismiss Virat Kohli for a duck off the bowling off Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Both Pandey and Maxwell epitomise the importance of good fielding in cricket, and there is every likelihood that both might add to their tally in the coming matches.
