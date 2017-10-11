India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Highlights: As It Happened

Moises Henriques hits that one straight down the ground for a boundary and Australia beat India by 8 wickets with 26 balls to spare.The series is now tied 1-1. Thsi also Australia's first win over India in T20Is after 7 straight defeats
22:02(IST)
BACK TO BACK SIXES: Moises Henriques hits Kuldeep Yadav for two consecutive maximums and brings up his half-cnetury to all but take Australia home
22:00(IST)
The Indian spinners have been a shadow of themselves in today's match and that has been the difference between the two teams
21:53(IST)
Kohli is still keeping a slip in place for the spinner, still trying to attack and get a wicket. This is impressive
21:50(IST)
SIX: Chahal tosses that one up in the hope of a wicket but Head gets the perfect connection and lofts that over the mid-wicket fence for another huge six. Australia are winning this one in a canter
21:50(IST)
Henriques and Head have put on a really good partnership here. They have hit the boundaries and have also rotated the strike well
21:45(IST)
BOUNDARY: Kuldeep tosses that up and Henriques plays the perfect cover drive to get another boundary for India. Australians loking comfortable in the middle now and it is a matter of time before they chase this small total down
21:44(IST)
BOUNDARY: The second delivery is hit in the air by Head and in the gap for another boundary. Australia marching on now
21:43(IST)
Kuldeep Yadav is back on to bowl his second over, bowled a terrible first over and needs to make amends now
21:43(IST)
BOUNDARY: Moises Henriques is putting in an inspired performance with the bat tonight, waits for that one and plays it very late to get it past the slip fielder. It runs down to the boundary and Australia after 9 overs 10 overs are 67/2
21:40(IST)
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack now and just as he has done throughout the limited overs series, he starts off really well
21:38(IST)
BOUNDARY: Head steps down the pitch and half-pulls that through the mid-wicket region. Australia now looking to get the runs quickly
21:37(IST)
Head and Henriques have managed to keep attacking the Indian bowlers despite the loss of early wickets and that is what has not allowed the Indians to dominate further.
Getting a partnership was important for the Aussies and these two have done just that
21:36(IST)
BOUNDARY: Hardik Pandya tries to bowl the bouncer and Henriques helps that to the fine leg boundary. India losing the plot now
21:34(IST)
BOUNDARY: Another short delivery from Kuldeep and it is Travis Head now who pulls that oen away to the boundary. Australia getting a move on here now
21:32(IST)
SIX: Kuldeep bowls that short and Henriques rocks back to the backfoot and gets that away for a maximum
21:32(IST)
Virat Kohli finally introduces a spinner into the attack, it's Kuldeep Yadav who comes on to bowl the eighth over
21:28(IST)
Hardik Pandya comes in as the first change bowler and has been pretty bang on
21:24(IST)
SIX: Bumrah pitches it short and Hneriques hits that way back into the crowd. The ball just sat up nicely for the Aussie number 3 and pulls that to perfection
21:23(IST)
Australia 25/2 after 5 overs and Bumrah comes in to bowl the lat over of the powerplay
21:21(IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just impeccable with his discipline with the new ball, beats Henriques outside the off stump on two consecutive deliveries
21:18(IST)
BOUNDARY: Bumrah goes around the wicket and bowls it in with an angle and Head uses his wrists to power that to the deep square leg fence. Head is keeping the runs flowing for the Aussies
21:15(IST)
BOUNDARY: Travis Head hits that as straight as an arrow and it runs down to the boundary. It will be important for the Aussie batsmen to stay positive here
21:15(IST)
Australia need someone to take the attack to India here, otherwise the hosts will try and domiate from here
21:12(IST)
WICKET: Bhuvneshwar strikes for India, bowls that one outside the off stump. Finch tries to get that away through the covers but hits it straight to the fielder
21:08(IST)
STAT ATTACK:
Wickets by AUS spinners this tour (proportion): 20%
Wickets by IND spinners this tour (proportion): 47%
21:08(IST)
Bumrah with his skiddy pace has managed to ensure Warner doesn't create a big dent on this small total. Moises Hneriques comes out at number 3 for Australia
21:05(IST)
WICKET: Jasprit Bumrah strikes early, the ball comes at an awkward height for Warner and he miscues it in the air and Kohli does the rest. Australia 11/1 as Warner goes for 2
21:04(IST)
BOUNDARY: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a length ball first up and Finch pulls that to the boundary
21:02(IST)
CHANCE: Warner is troubled by a short delivery bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and it was in the air for a while but falls in no man's land. Australia 6 for no loss after the first over
21:01(IST)
Virat Kohli has got an attacking field in place for David Warner and it is important for India to attack from the beginning
The live score for the India vs Australia 2nd T20I can be followed at Cricketnext's full scorecard page. For live updates follow our ball-by-ball commentary of the match that will be played at Guwahati. For in-depth coverage follow the News18 commentary which is an editorial take on the action of the match.
Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I Live at Guwahati will be broadcast on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be seen on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM.
PREVIEW: The newly-constructed Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara looked like a batting belter, Australia's stand-in captain David Warner said ahead of the second T20 International and Virat Kohli and his boys will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series when the two teams clash on Tuesday.
"The wicket looks fantastic. The first game being played here it's going to be a special one for both teams. Hopefully, we can get across the line and get that first victory here," Warner said.
Local curator Mukut Kalita too said it would be a typical T20 wicket, full of runs. "Our best effort is to make the match memorable by making a wicket full of runs. We have seen this wicket favour spinners in the domestic cricket but for tomorrow, I hope it would produce a lot of runs."
Himachal Pradesh were all out in a Ranji game for only 36 last year but Kalita blamed it on the lack of application by the Himachal batsmen. "There was some rain and the wicket was under cover so it became damp. But the batsmen showed complete lack of application," Kalita said.
He has been associated with the stadium since inception and it has hosted domestic cricket for past three seasons now. The wait for its maiden international game will finally be over. "We should not worry about that now. It's a sporting wicket and we hope it will be a memorable one."
He further said there's forecast of rain but they are well-equipped and a high sand content in soil would mean that it will help in drainage system. "We just cover the wicket in case it rains, that's enough as the high sand content facilitates drainage in no time."
It rained in the afternoon on Monday forcing India to call off their practice session on the eve of their second T20I against Australia. Only a few players with the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav, Ashish Nehra, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav had turned up for the optional session.
But before they could hit the nets, a spell of showers forced them to cancel their practice. After rain stopped few of the players including Dhoni and Kohli were seen engaged in their favourite pastime — playing football.
Even in Ranchi, their practice was hit by rains for two days as it also interrupted the match with India winning by nine wickets by D-L method on October 7. The stadium is hosting its first match but for Guwahati an International cricket match is coming after a long gap of about seven years when India beat New Zealand in an ODI at the Nehru Stadium on November 28, 2010.
Teams:
Australia (From): David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis